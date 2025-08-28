Ved Prachar Saptah concludes

The week-long Ved Prachar Saptah at DAV School, Dehra, concluded with a grand ceremony. The event commenced, with a ‘havan yajna’ and recitation of ‘Vedic mantras’. Students participated in various activities, including ‘Vedic mantra’ recitation, ‘bhajan’ singing, essay writing, slogan writing, and ‘shloka’ recitation competitions. The events helped students understand the significance of Vedas and India’s cultural heritage. Principal Vishwas Sharma encouraged students to preserve cultural heritage and adhere to moral values. He emphasised that Vedic knowledge inspires us to follow the right path in life.

