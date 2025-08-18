Veda Promotion Week concludes

Under the aegis of Arya Yuva Samaj, DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, concluded the seventh day of the series of “Veda Promotion Week and Chaturvedashatakam Recitation Yajna” with the closing ceremony. At the main yajna altar, Principal Anuja Sharma, Dr Saroj Miglani, Usha Jeevan, Usha Gupta, Pratima Bhasin, Pratima Khurana, and parents adorned the role of yajman (hosts), while students from classes V to X participated in the yajna rituals. On the final day, the yajna devotees fulfilled their resolution by offering oblations with the last 30 mantras of the Atharvaveda Shatakam. The programme concluded with Shanti Path (peace prayer) and distribution of ‘prasad’.

