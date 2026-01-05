DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Veer Baal Diwas observed

Veer Baal Diwas observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:41 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Veer Baal Diwas was observed at Shemrock Sr Sec School, Sec 69, Mohali, to honour the bravery and unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. The day commenced with a special speech highlighting the historical significance of Veer Baal Diwas and the exemplary courage of the Sahibzadas. A series of activities was organised for students across all levels. Classes I & II tiny tots watched the animated film ‘Chaar Sahibzade’, which left a deep impact on their young minds. Students of classes III to V participated in a painting competition, depicting themes of bravery and devotion. Classes VI to VIII students participate in a poetry recitation competition featuring soul-stirring poems on patriotism. Senior students of classes IX to XII engaged in a quiz competition and a special assembly with a PowerPoint presentation on Sikh history and moral values. Addressing the students, the school management and Principal Prineet Sohal stated that such events instil respect for our rich heritage. She encouraged students to follow the path of truth, fearlessness, and selfless service. The event concluded successfully, igniting a sense of pride and patriotism among the students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts