Veer Baal Diwas observed

Veer Baal Diwas was observed at Shemrock Sr Sec School, Sec 69, Mohali, to honour the bravery and unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. The day commenced with a special speech highlighting the historical significance of Veer Baal Diwas and the exemplary courage of the Sahibzadas. A series of activities was organised for students across all levels. Classes I & II tiny tots watched the animated film ‘Chaar Sahibzade’, which left a deep impact on their young minds. Students of classes III to V participated in a painting competition, depicting themes of bravery and devotion. Classes VI to VIII students participate in a poetry recitation competition featuring soul-stirring poems on patriotism. Senior students of classes IX to XII engaged in a quiz competition and a special assembly with a PowerPoint presentation on Sikh history and moral values. Addressing the students, the school management and Principal Prineet Sohal stated that such events instil respect for our rich heritage. She encouraged students to follow the path of truth, fearlessness, and selfless service. The event concluded successfully, igniting a sense of pride and patriotism among the students.

