Veer Bal Diwas observed

A special programme was organised on Veer Bal Diwas in DAV Centenary Public School, Jind. Considering this day as a symbol of great sacrifice and courage, the students were inspired to take inspiration from the sacrifice of four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzade Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who made supreme sacrifice to protect religion. Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi said, “The ideals of brave children inspire us to follow the path of truth, religion and justice.” She appealed to the students to make the courage and sacrifice of these heroes a part of their lives and understand their responsibility towards the nation. Students of the school organised ‘shabad kirtan’. Through ‘bhajans’ and songs, homage to great martyrs was paid. Veer Bal Diwas is a sacred resolution of the Government of India to remember the sacrifices of those child martyrs, which is inspirational for every citizen, said Krishan Lal Middha, Deputy Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, in the Veer Bal Diwas function organised at school. Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi, Director of Haryana Literature and Culture Academy, said the voice that arose from Jind is echoing all over the world today.

Advertisement