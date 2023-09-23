Vegetable activity at Manav Public School, Nayagaon

A vegetable activity was done by pre-nursery students of the school. Children got to know about colours and varieties of vegetables. Children also enacted a small skit with the help of their class teachers. School Principal Shobha Rani joined and appreciated the little champs. To make the activity more realistic, original vegetables were used. The main objective of the skit was to teach young minds the importance of eating vegetables and also to make children understand the essential component of a healthy diet.