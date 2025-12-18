Vermicomposting workshop organised

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, organised a Classroom to Community (C2C) Vermicomposting Workshop, promoting environmental awareness and hands-on learning among students and parents. Held under the Environment Education Programme (EEP) with support from PSCST, DAV College, Jalandhar, and MoEFCC, the workshop took place under the leadership of Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra and supervision of Principal Jaswinder Kaur. Eco Club Coordinators Nishu and Sukhdeep Singh, along with Captains Mehakpreet Singh and Harleen Kaur, guided enthusiastic participants throughout. Sukhdeep Singh demonstrated vermicomposting techniques, including compost pit preparation, waste segregation, and red worm care. A special lecture, motivational talks, and an environmental pledge strengthened the message of sustainability. Students also showcased best out of waste creations, inspiring creative reuse of materials. All participants were appreciated for their commitment to environmental conservation. The workshop combined knowledge with practical experience, encouraging families to adopt eco-friendly habits at home and in the community.

