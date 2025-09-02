‘Vichar Kunj’ held

The Hindi Department of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, organised an activity, titled ‘Vichar Kunj’, for the students of classes VI, VII, and VIII to spread awareness about national unity, conservation of natural resources, and the eradication of social issues from their roots. The activity consisted of two rounds. In the first round, ‘Speech’, students introduced themselves in a simple and fluent manner while highlighting the importance of patriotism and national unity in life. Some students expressed their thoughts through poetry in this round. In the second round, ‘Vidya Vani –Abhivyakti’, students were given on-the-spot topics. They shared their views by presenting couplets or slogans, as per their choice, and discussed their significance. All participants expressed their ideas in a very engaging manner with clarity and sweetness in their speech.

