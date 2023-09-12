Victoria Public School, Ahmedgarh

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the school. Rajini Kapila, coordinator, spoke passionately about the unparalleled role of teachers in shaping students’ lives. Students, in a remarkable display of gratitude towards their teachers, presented an array of captivating performances, including poetry recitations, melodious songs and heartfelt speeches. These heartfelt expressions showcased the deep appreciation students have for their teachers, making the occasion truly memorable.
