Victoria Public School, Lehra

In a move to promote environment protection and create awareness about the benefits of trees, students of the school took up the responsibility of planting over 200 saplings. Under the guidance of school management , Principal and teachers, the students participated in the drive. They worked diligently to plant a variety of saplings, carefully selecting species that were suitable for the region's climate and soil conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Bipan Sethi expressed pride in the students' initiative and emphasised the need to instill a sense of environmental consciousness at an early age.

#Environment