Victoria Public School, Lehra

In an inspiring celebration of financial empowerment, Punjab Gramin Bank, Pohir, brought together the villagers and urban residents of Lehra and nearby area at the school. Shivcharan Sharma, Regional Manager from Jalandhar, was the chief guest. The even, aimed at enlightening the local population about the numerous government schemes and initiatives supported by Gramin Bank, was a resounding success. Sharma shed light on a plethora of schemes, policies, loans, and healthcare provisions designed to uplift both rural and urban communities. A delightful addition to the event was the cultural presentation by students from the school, who enthralled the gathering with the spirited performances of gidda and bhangra.
