Vidhu Vidyapeeth, Baddi, celebrates Guru Purnima

Vidhu Vidyapeeth, Baddi, celebrated Guru Purnima with great devotion and reverence, paying tributes to the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds. The programme featured prayers, speeches, and cultural performances by students, who expressed their gratitude and respect for their mentors. The celebration highlighted the vital role of teachers as guides, mentors, and sources of inspiration in helping students become responsible and compassionate individuals. The school authorities emphasised the importance of preserving the rich Indian tradition of honouring gurus and encouraged students to imbibe the values imparted by their teachers. The programme concluded with heartfelt Guru Purnima greetings to all teachers, mentors, and students.
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