Vidhu Vidyapeeth School, Baddi

Students of the school participated in a newspaper reading activity. The activity encouraged them to develop a regular reading habit and understand the importance of newspapers in their daily lives. While reading different sections, the students explored news related to current affairs, sports, education and the world around them. Such activities help children improve their vocabulary, enhance their reading skills, increase their general knowledge and develop awareness about society. In today’s fast-paced digital world, newspaper reading gives children an opportunity to pause, read, think and learn. “A newspaper is not just a source of news; it is a window to the world.”

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