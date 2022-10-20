Vidushi wins 3 gold medals

Vidushi Rajpoot, a student of Class III of Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, won three gold medals in 1000, 500 & 200mtrs events in the Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship oraganised by CRSA (Chandigarh Roller Skating Association) recently. She has also been selected for the 60th National Championship to be held at Bangalore from December 11 to 21, 2022.
