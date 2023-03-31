Vidya Valley School, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar

A graduation ceremony was organised for school students who have completed their kindergarten stage and are stepping into the next phase of learning. Parents of the students were invited to attend the ceremony. The programme started with a school anthem sung by young learners, which was followed by a classical dance performance by the school faculty. Chairperson Surinder Kaur, Director Simmerpreet Singh and Principal Suman Lata gave degrees to kindergarten graduates and wished them good luck for their future. The Principal said the ceremony aimed at raising the spirit of students and making them realise that they are moving to the next level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...