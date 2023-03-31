Vidya Valley School, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar

A graduation ceremony was organised for school students who have completed their kindergarten stage and are stepping into the next phase of learning. Parents of the students were invited to attend the ceremony. The programme started with a school anthem sung by young learners, which was followed by a classical dance performance by the school faculty. Chairperson Surinder Kaur, Director Simmerpreet Singh and Principal Suman Lata gave degrees to kindergarten graduates and wished them good luck for their future. The Principal said the ceremony aimed at raising the spirit of students and making them realise that they are moving to the next level.