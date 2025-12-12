Vidyalaya Management Committee-PTA meeting held

The Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur, was held in a dignified and collaborative atmosphere. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Sumit Kapoor, Chairman, and attended by Colonel Suneet Shankta, Nominee Chairman, and Pushpa Sharma, Principal of the school, along with other members of the VMC and PTA. The meeting commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the beginning of an enlightened discussion for the progress of the school. Principal Pushpa Sharma welcomed the Chairman, Nominee Chairman, VMC members, PTA representatives, and attendees, presenting a detailed report on the school’s academic achievements, co-curricular activities, infrastructure developments, and future plans. The house discussed key issues related to school development, student welfare, academic quality, infrastructure enhancement, and teacher-parent communication. Valuable suggestions were shared and acknowledged for implementation. The Chairman and Nominee Chairman appreciated the efforts of the Principal, staff, and parents in maintaining the school’s high standards, emphasising collective responsibility for the students’ holistic growth. The meeting concluded with a formal vote of thanks, extending gratitude to all dignitaries and participants for their insightful contributions and active involvement.

