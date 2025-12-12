DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Vidyalaya Management Committee-PTA meeting held

Vidyalaya Management Committee-PTA meeting held

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur, was held in a dignified and collaborative atmosphere. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Sumit Kapoor, Chairman, and attended by Colonel Suneet Shankta, Nominee Chairman, and Pushpa Sharma, Principal of the school, along with other members of the VMC and PTA. The meeting commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the beginning of an enlightened discussion for the progress of the school. Principal Pushpa Sharma welcomed the Chairman, Nominee Chairman, VMC members, PTA representatives, and attendees, presenting a detailed report on the school’s academic achievements, co-curricular activities, infrastructure developments, and future plans. The house discussed key issues related to school development, student welfare, academic quality, infrastructure enhancement, and teacher-parent communication. Valuable suggestions were shared and acknowledged for implementation. The Chairman and Nominee Chairman appreciated the efforts of the Principal, staff, and parents in maintaining the school’s high standards, emphasising collective responsibility for the students’ holistic growth. The meeting concluded with a formal vote of thanks, extending gratitude to all dignitaries and participants for their insightful contributions and active involvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts