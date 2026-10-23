Vijaydashmi Parv at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Vijaydashmi Parv was celebrated at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, under Prerna Saptah with great enthusiasm and devotion. The programme commenced with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, creating a serene spiritual atmosphere. The Ramayana was brought to life through innovative storytelling pedagogy, an engaging puppet show, and a musical skit, highlighting the epic's timeless values and message of the victory of Good over Evil. The teachers captivated the audience with creative props, expressive gestures, and lively performances. Principal Amita Sachdeva graced the occasion and inspired students by demonstrating effective story expression. The programme concluded with the DAV Gaan, leaving everyone with a sense of devotion and cultural pride.
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