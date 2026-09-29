Viksit Bharat Seva Sankalp Abhiyan organised

A district-level Viksit Bharat Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was organised at SM Hindu Senior Secondary School, Sonepat, with around 300 students participating in speech and painting competitions. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp in the presence of chief guest Mohan Lal Badoli, Rajiv Jain, Nikhil Madan, District Education Officer, Naveen Gulia, Deputy District Education Officer, Principal Natasha Chhabra, DPC Krishna Khatri, DSS Surender Singh, and all Block Education Officers of Sonepat district. In classes I-VIII, OM Public School, Khandrai; Child Care International School, Ganaur; and PM Shri GGSSS, Sonipat, secured the first three positions in the speech competition, while Kirorimal Public School, GSSS, Mohana, and The Vedic Era Progressive School topped the painting competition. In classes IX–XII, Prayas International School, Ganaur; CMEEE GSSS, Aterna; and Gurukul Sr Sec School, Matindu, secured the top three positions in speech, while Satyanand Public School, Gohana; Rishikul Vidyapeeth; and PM Shri GGSSS, Murthal, led the painting competition. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by students. Dignitaries encouraged students to embrace service, responsibility, discipline and creativity while contributing to nation-building. The programme concluded with the felicitation of winning participants and schools.

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