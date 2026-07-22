Vilochan excels in NEET, JEE 2026

Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan, celebrated the outstanding achievement of its student, Vilochan Kalet, who excelled in both NEET UG 2026 and JEE Main 2026. In NEET UG 2026, Vilochan secured 576 marks and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 7594 in the General Category. He also performed impressively in JEE Main 2026, scoring 94.6 percentile in the January session and 94.5 percentile in the April session, thereby qualifying for JEE Advanced 2026. Principal Sagarika Bakshi said Vilochan's achievement reflected his dedication, disciplined preparation and consistent hard work. She described his success as an inspiration for other students and expressed confidence that he would continue to achieve greater milestones in the future. The school management attributed the achievement to Vilochan's perseverance, the unwavering support of his parents and the guidance of the school's dedicated faculty. They expressed hope that his success would motivate other students to pursue their goals with determination and integrity.

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