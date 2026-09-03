Vipneet bags silver medal in 100-m race

Vipneet Kaur of Class XI from Gurukul World School, Mohali, secured a silver medal in the 100-metre race at the CBSE Cluster XVII Athletics Championship 2026, held at Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala. Vipneet delivered an impressive performance in the highly competitive championship, showcasing her speed, focus, determination and dedication to athletics. Her achievement reflects the result of consistent practice and a strong sporting spirit. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated Vipneet on her outstanding performance and appreciated her commitment and perseverance.

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