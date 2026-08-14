Vipneet shines in athletics

Vipneet Kaur, a student of Class XI at Gurukul World School, Mohali, brought laurels to the school by securing two gold medals at the 21st District Athletics Championship 2026, held at the Government College Ground, Phase 6, SAS Nagar. Vipneet showcased exceptional athletic ability and determination, clinching the gold medal in the girls' U-18 long jump and another gold medal in the girls' U-18 100-m run. Her outstanding performance reflects her dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence in sports. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated Vipneet on her remarkable achievement and appreciated her hard work, dedication and sporting spirit.

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