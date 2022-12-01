Vishvas Public School, Shahabad

36th Sports Day cum Prize Distribution function “ankaa” was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The most awaited events commenced with the March Past, the house colours representing the school Motto. 'Reach out, Reach High and Reach Beyond.'The cultural programme included drill and dance displays that were warmly and enthusiastically received by the audience. The crowning glory of the events was 'Tug of War' Parents vs Boys.Up next, Rishi Vishubh ji, spiritual personality of the day was invited to give away the academic prizes and felicitate the winners of sports at district level with certificates and medals. A robust mind, a lively body is the fundamental requirement to live a long and happy life was the message for all by the revered Principal Sneh Lata.