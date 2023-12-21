Vishvas Public School, Shahabad Markanda

Sports Day was held on the school premises in which students from classes Playway to II participated. The day began with a vibrant opening ceremony. Rishi Visubh Vishvas was the chief guest. The event commenced with march-past. Clown dance, tribal dance, mobile addiction and krishna choreography were the main attractions. The highlight of the day was lemon race, back race for fathers and musical chairs for mothers. In her speech, Principal Raj Pal emphasised on the importance of participation in sports and applauded the students who won laurels at the state and national-level in different sports.
