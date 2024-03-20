Vishvas Public School, Shahabad Markanda, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated Graduation Day to applaud the young enthusiastic learners of KG for their commendable performance in 2023-24 session. The celebration commenced with the ‘Sow and Grow’ welcome of the parents. Principal Sneh Rajpal, in her address, highlighted the vision of the school and role of parents and teachers in the students’ learning process.
Graceful dancers of kindergarten left everyone spellbound with their mesmerising performances. The most important part of the day was the felicitation of young graduates wherein the delighted tiny tots dressed in graduation robes and caps walked on the stage. They were felicitated with certificate of graduation. The programme culminated with the vote of thanks by Deepika, in charge of kindergarten.
