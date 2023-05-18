Vishvas School, Shahabad (M)

The school celebrated Mother's Day. Lots of fun activities and memorable performances made the day special. Adorable mothers stole the show in a ramp walk. The happy and excited mothers took part in various games and competitions like fireless cooking, solo songs, solo dance and group dance competitions. Principal Sneh Rajpal awarded the winning mothers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources
Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20
BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72
He was ailing for some time and admitted to the PGI, Chandig...