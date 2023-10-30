Vishvas School, Shahabad (M)

Nursery students proved their mettle through their stupendous performance in the Vishvas Bright Boy and Vishvas Bright Girl competition. The school’s tiny tots showcased their agility and strength in four rounds. Dr Meenakshi Sachdeva (dentist), Sunidhi Arora (social worker), Anu Chahal (educator) and Savita Gupta (educator) adjudged the students. A speech was delivered by Principal. Sneh Rajpal, who felicitated the winners and their parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 13
50 people injured
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders