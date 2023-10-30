Vishvas School, Shahabad (M)

Nursery students proved their mettle through their stupendous performance in the Vishvas Bright Boy and Vishvas Bright Girl competition. The school’s tiny tots showcased their agility and strength in four rounds. Dr Meenakshi Sachdeva (dentist), Sunidhi Arora (social worker), Anu Chahal (educator) and Savita Gupta (educator) adjudged the students. A speech was delivered by Principal. Sneh Rajpal, who felicitated the winners and their parents.