Vishvas School Shahabad, Markanda

Updated At : 05:59 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
The Graduation Ceremony of PP2 (Kindergarten) was held at the school. The children, dressed in their graduation gowns and caps, received their diplomas and were recognised for their hard work and progress throughout the year. The ceremony featured delightful performances by the pupils, speeches and various dance performances that showcased their creativity and talents. Principal Sneh Rajpal encouraged the students for their future endeavour. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt closing address by the kindergarten coordinator Deepika Taneja.

