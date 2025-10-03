Visit to Solid Waste Management Processing Plant organised for students

The Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, organised an educational exposure visit to the Solid Waste Management Processing Plant for school students. As part of the initiative, Class XII students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, visited the plant. The visit provided students with valuable insights into waste segregation, recycling, and sustainable waste management practices, fostering awareness and responsibility towards a cleaner environment.

Advertisement