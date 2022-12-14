Viveka Foundation School, Bhawarna

Viveka Foundations marked its 17th Founders’ Day on December 9. The celebration was marked in the presence of School Chairman Col. S.S.Rana; School Founder & Director Kusum Rana and School Principal Dr Mousami Thapa with a yajna ceremony and chanting of mantras by students of the Hawan Club. Various other activities were organised for students of different classes. Poetry recitation was organised and for classes VII-XII. Annual School Report was presented by the students. The atmosphere was filled with celebration and reminded everyone that school works on the principles of Swami Vivekananda.
