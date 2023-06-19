Viveka Foundation School, Bhawarna

To promote the Education-cum-Motivational Tour for children, 25 selected students aspiring to join Indian Defence Forces visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College ( feeder for NDA) to join the three defence services. The students went on a 3-day trip on June 7. They witnessed the Passing Out Parade of the IMA, Dehradun. They also visited the Subir Raha Oil Museum built by the ONGC. They visited the RIMC campus where there was greenery and they also saw heritage buildings, 50 mts Olympic size swimming pool and enjoyed horse riding. The trip enriched students with a sense of responsibility, confidence and self-dependency.