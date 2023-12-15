Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated its 16th Annual Day embracing the theme, “Vasudhaiva kutumbakam”. The event, graced by school founder and Director Kusum Rana, Chairman Col SS Rana, Principal Dr Mousami Thapa and chief guests Major General Dharam Vir Singh Rana and former Chairman of HPPSC Commodore Arun Kumar Mehta (retd), showcased a blend of academic prowess and cultural talent. The two-day extravaganza began with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Cultural dances and theatrical presentations captivated the audience in the school’s auditorium. An addition to the celebration was the recognition of academic and extracurricular excellence. The school honoured academic toppers of Class X and XII.