Viveka kids represent HP in science drama contest

Students of Viveka Foundations School, Bhawarna, proved their mettle by representing Himachal Pradesh at the Northern Indian Science Drama Contest. With the theme ‘Technology Innovation for Improving Quality of Life’, members of the Theatre Club Athav and Aditi (Class VIII); Khushboo and Aditya (Class IX); Neeraj, Sonal and Aryan Shashwat (Class X); and Krishom (Class XI) represented the state among 16 different teams from various states. Students met various renowned personalities of the theatre world like Sushma Seth and Shami Narang. School Founder and Director Kusum Rana and school management congratulated the mentor Neera Chauhan, students and the proud parents and motivated them to work hard in future.