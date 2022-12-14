Viveka kids represent HP in science drama contest

Students of Viveka Foundations School, Bhawarna, proved their mettle by representing Himachal Pradesh at the Northern Indian Science Drama Contest. With the theme ‘Technology Innovation for Improving Quality of Life’, members of the Theatre Club Athav and Aditi (Class VIII); Khushboo and Aditya (Class IX); Neeraj, Sonal and Aryan Shashwat (Class X); and Krishom (Class XI) represented the state among 16 different teams from various states. Students met various renowned personalities of the theatre world like Sushma Seth and Shami Narang. School Founder and Director Kusum Rana and school management congratulated the mentor Neera Chauhan, students and the proud parents and motivated them to work hard in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...