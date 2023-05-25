Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school organised the 'Third Vivekananda Astronomy Quiz-2023' with the aim of igniting curiosity about the universe among students. The winners of the quiz were Ayushi from Class VIII of Rayat International School, Harshita from Class IX of Army Public School, Hisar, and Dhruv Vinayak from Class VIII of Army Public School, Hisar. The winners will have the opportunity to embark on a fascinating excursion to ISRO in June.