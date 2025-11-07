DT
Home / The School Tribune / Vivekanand Vidya Niketan, Assandh, Karnal, celebrate Gurpurb

Vivekanand Vidya Niketan, Assandh, Karnal, celebrate Gurpurb

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Vivekanand Vidya Niketan, Assandh, Karnal, celebrated Gurpurb with deep devotion and enthusiasm. The ceremony began with the arrival of the holy Guru Granth Sahib, respectfully brought by Chairman Mohinder Sheokand and Principal Roop Krishan Bhatt. Students, teachers and staff welcomed the sacred scripture with folded hands and flower petals. The soulful recitation of Sukhmani Sahib Paath and melodious Shabad Kirtan created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. After Ardaas, Kadha Prasad and Langar were served, symbolising unity and equality. Saropas were presented to the Kirtan Jatha and guests as a mark of respect. The event concluded with a final Ardaas for the school’s progress and students’ bright future.

