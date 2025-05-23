DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / VN Senior Secondary School, Raniyan

VN Senior Secondary School, Raniyan

CBSE result
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The result of the school for Class XII declared by CBSE Board was excellent. As many as 27 students secured place in the merit list. Giving this information, Principal Jovan Jit Singh said 10 students scored more than 90% marks, 27 scored more than 80% marks and 45 children scored more than 70% marks. He said as soon as the result was announced, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the school. Sankeerat Kaur of non-medical stream got the first place in the Rania block by securing 97.2% marks and from medical stream, Harleenav and Manpreet secured joint second position by scoring 95.4% marks. In non-medical, Tamanna secured third position by scoring 94.6% marks. Jaspreet of non-medical got 94% marks and Sharanmney got 93% marks. Similarly, Neha of arts faculty got 91.4 % marks. The teachers of the school congratulated the children and blessed them for their success in the future. Swarn Singh and Satwant Kaur were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper