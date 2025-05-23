VN Senior Secondary School, Raniyan

The result of the school for Class XII declared by CBSE Board was excellent. As many as 27 students secured place in the merit list. Giving this information, Principal Jovan Jit Singh said 10 students scored more than 90% marks, 27 scored more than 80% marks and 45 children scored more than 70% marks. He said as soon as the result was announced, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the school. Sankeerat Kaur of non-medical stream got the first place in the Rania block by securing 97.2% marks and from medical stream, Harleenav and Manpreet secured joint second position by scoring 95.4% marks. In non-medical, Tamanna secured third position by scoring 94.6% marks. Jaspreet of non-medical got 94% marks and Sharanmney got 93% marks. Similarly, Neha of arts faculty got 91.4 % marks. The teachers of the school congratulated the children and blessed them for their success in the future. Swarn Singh and Satwant Kaur were present on the occasion.
