Cluster-level volleyball and yoga competitions were organised in DAV Public School, Rampur Bushahr. Saurav Anand was the chief guest. Mukta Chauhan, Assistant Reviewer and DAV Group president, was the special guest. In his address, Principal Akalush Mahajan welcomed and greeted the chief guest, special guest and all the dignitaries seated on the stage. He greeted the judges and referees of the competitions. The competitions were inaugurated by the chief guest. Students from various schools saluted the chief guest by doing a march past (Abhimukh Praman). Richa Kaur, a student of DAV Public School, Rampur, administered the oath related to the sports rules to everyone. Students of different categories (U-19, U-17, U-14) of different DAV schools participated. In the competition, teams of DAV, Rekongpeo, DAV, Rampur, DAV, Saraswati Nagar, DAV, Kotkhai and DAV, Chaupal, participated. The first match in the U-19 girls’ category was played between DAV, Duttanagar, and DAV, Saraswati Nagar, in which DAV, Duttanagar, won. The first match in the U-14 boys’ category was played between DAV, Chaupal, and DAV, Kotkhai, in which DAV, Chaupal, won.

