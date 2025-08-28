DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Volleyball, yoga competitions organised

Volleyball, yoga competitions organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cluster-level volleyball and yoga competitions were organised in DAV Public School, Rampur Bushahr. Saurav Anand was the chief guest. Mukta Chauhan, Assistant Reviewer and DAV Group president, was the special guest. In his address, Principal Akalush Mahajan welcomed and greeted the chief guest, special guest and all the dignitaries seated on the stage. He greeted the judges and referees of the competitions. The competitions were inaugurated by the chief guest. Students from various schools saluted the chief guest by doing a march past (Abhimukh Praman). Richa Kaur, a student of DAV Public School, Rampur, administered the oath related to the sports rules to everyone. Students of different categories (U-19, U-17, U-14) of different DAV schools participated. In the competition, teams of DAV, Rekongpeo, DAV, Rampur, DAV, Saraswati Nagar, DAV, Kotkhai and DAV, Chaupal, participated. The first match in the U-19 girls’ category was played between DAV, Duttanagar, and DAV, Saraswati Nagar, in which DAV, Duttanagar, won. The first match in the U-14 boys’ category was played between DAV, Chaupal, and DAV, Kotkhai, in which DAV, Chaupal, won.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts