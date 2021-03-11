VSPK International School, Sonepat

Splash pool is a fulfilling activity that gives children an opportunity to explore and enjoy together in water on a sunny day to beat the heat. This serves as the perfect time for the children to create a stronger bond with their friends and be happy and cheerful. Water activities strengthen motor skills of children and also build skill and ability to navigate. These also strengthen a child’s body balance and muscles. The tiny tots of pre-primary classes of the school had an amazing time in the splash pool party conducted in the junior wing swimming pool.
