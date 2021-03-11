VSPK International School, Sonepat

A special assembly was conducted by Class IV-B to mark World Athletics Day. Students were told about outstanding athletes of India and the respective medals won by them. Some students imitated the famous sports personalities and told their peers how these players had become world class sportspersons. To end the event, Principal Deepika Sharma lauded the hard work and determination of sportspersons.
