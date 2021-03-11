VSPK International School, Sonepat

The school celebrated the 76th Independence Day. The programme started with the welcome of Chairman SK Gupta, Manager Pankaj Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma. The Director hoisted the Tricolour. A rally was taken out near the school. The students made people aware of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. The rally ended with the singing of the national anthem. The Director of the school gave a brief speech highlighting the importance of freedom.
