VSPK International School, Sonepat

An oath-taking ceremony was conducted at VSPK International School where the Chairman SK Gupta, along with Manager, Pankaj Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma oriented the students and staff regarding the importance of observing Sadbhavana Diwas. Thereafter, the pledge was led by her to students and faculty. Sadbhavana Diwas commemorates the memory of our late erstwhile Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Everybody paid homage to him. Rajiv Gandhi had a vision of a developed nation via many national as well as international projects that he pioneered. The theme of the Sadbhavana Diwas was to promote national integration and communal harmony among people of all religions and languages.