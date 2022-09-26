VSPK International School, Sonepat

Grandparents Day was celebrated at the junior wing of the school recently. The function began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Principal Deepika Sharma, The school's Chairman, Sandeep Gupta, Director Pankaj Gupta ,the chief guest Baldev and grandparents of a student. The school Principal delivered a speech and students shared some lines, rhymes and songs dedicated to their grandparents. The students performed meticulously and the grandparents who witnessed the programme were deeply impressed. The grand finale of the show saw all students getting together on the stage. It was followed by various activities conducted for the grandparents and all of them participated with full zeal. A vote of thanks was extended by academic coordinator, Meetu Mehra.