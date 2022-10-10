VSPK International School, Sonepat

VSPK International School organised a 'Dandiya Night' to celebrate Navami. The event started with a puja by the students, followed by a special form of dance. Many other dance performances also followed, including 'Dandiya. The function started with the felicitation of the chief guests. Nikhil Madam, first mayor of Sonepat, said, this was the first time in Sonepat that any school had organised a function like this and Suman Manjri, who is a retired IPS officer, also showcased her love for the school and the staff. The school also announced Mr and Ms Dandiya. There were many stalls of games, food, health, décors, etc, at the function. At last, director Pankaj Gupta, chairman SK Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma announced the winners and gave away the prizes to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...