VSPK International School, Sonepat

VSPK International School organised a 'Dandiya Night' to celebrate Navami. The event started with a puja by the students, followed by a special form of dance. Many other dance performances also followed, including 'Dandiya. The function started with the felicitation of the chief guests. Nikhil Madam, first mayor of Sonepat, said, this was the first time in Sonepat that any school had organised a function like this and Suman Manjri, who is a retired IPS officer, also showcased her love for the school and the staff. The school also announced Mr and Ms Dandiya. There were many stalls of games, food, health, décors, etc, at the function. At last, director Pankaj Gupta, chairman SK Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma announced the winners and gave away the prizes to them.