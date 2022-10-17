VSPK International School, Sonepat

“She was powerful, not because she wasn’t scared but because she went on so strongly despite the fear.” On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, a students' workshop was organised at the school. The workshop focused on social issues like sexual abuse. Former IG and educationist Dr. Suman Manjari and Advocate Prashant Sharma from Indradhanush Charitable Trust and their fellow advocates Manoj Antil, Jairam Sharma and Advocate Pinky explained the facts linked to sexual abuse and abuse to the students and discussed the avoidance and preventive measures. Prashant Sharma talked about the law related to this issue and gave a message to students to be always be aware while giving information about the rights and duties of children. The Principal of the school, Deepika Sharma while thanking everyone, discussed with the students the importance of such a workshop and also answered their questions. Appreciating this program, Chairman of the school Pankaj Gupta and Director SK Gupta said the school would organise such workshops for the students from time to time.