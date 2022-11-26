VSPK International School, Sonepat

The school celebrated annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm. Pritam Rani Siwach (Arjun awardee in hockey), Pradeep (retd DSO) and Sharmila Rathee (District sports in-charge) were the chief guests. The programme started with the march past. The chief guests inaugurated the programme by lighting the torch. Many sports competition, including 200 and 400 metres race, relay race, sprint race, drill, wheel-barrow, jump in the sack, three-legged race, etc, were organised. Tiny tots also participated in various sports activities like burst the balloon, string the beads, hopping bunnies, frog race and make the pair race. Everyone applauded their cuteness. After all the games were over, there was a prize distribution ceremony. All the winners were given prizes by the chief guests and Chairman SK Gupta.
