VSPK International School, Sonepat

The tiny tots of the school and the staff members celebrated Christmas in the local church here. They dressed in beautiful attire and presented a skit in the church. The children demonstrated the famous story of Nicholas who turned out to be Santa Claus and celebrated the festival by distributing gifts to the children all over the world.The church Pastor Peter briefed the students about Christmas festival and also told that this festival is celebrated all over the world as Jesus Christ was born on this day. Principal Deepika Sharna and Director Pankaj Gupta appreciated the performances of the students and wished them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.