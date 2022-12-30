VSPK International School, Sonepat

Tiny tots, along with staff members, celebrated Christmas in the church. They came dressed in beautiful attire and showcased a skit in the church. The children demonstrated the famous story of Nicholas who turned out to be Santa Claus and celebrated the festival by distributing gifts to the children all over the world. The church Pastor Peter briefed students about the importance of the festival. Principal Deepika Sharna and Director Pankaj Gupta appreciated the performances of students and wished them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.