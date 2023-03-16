VSPK International School, Sonepat

The school organised an open event under various categories such as drawing, poetry, singing, dancing, handwriting, slogan-writing and actingn competitions for children of various age groups.

Local residents and children participated in these activities and won attractive prizes along with certificates. The school has been organising such competitions to inspire children to do their best.

When students compete, they become more inquisitive, research independently and learn to work with others. These abilities prepare children for future situations of all kinds.