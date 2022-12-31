VSPK International School, Sonipat

The school celebrated birthdays of children born in the months of October to December. Classrooms were decorated with balloons. The birthday kids came in party dresses along with their parents and cut the cake. All the students have brought plant sapling for the plantation activity on the school premises. They were given gifts from the school. The little one’s danced to the tune of good music and immensely enjoyed the day. Principal Deepika Sharma and Director of the school highlighted the importance of the event. The tiny tots of pre-primary classes had an amazing time.