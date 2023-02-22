VSPK International School, Sonipat

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the school organised a special visit to Baba Dham Temple, Sonepat, for students of the junior wing. The head priest of the temple showed idols of gods and goddesses to the students. He spoke to them about the significance of the festival. Caves and fountains in the temple were other attractions for the children. They also witnessed the prayers and chanted sacred hymns, after which they were served prasad. Principal Deepika Sharma praised the teachers who took charge of the trip and made the children aware of the story of 'Samudra Manthan'. Director of the school Pankaj Gupta too appreciated the efforts of the teachers and said such visits to religious places played an important role in the life of children.