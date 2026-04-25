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Home / The School Tribune / War Heroes Memorial School, Basdhara

War Heroes Memorial School, Basdhara

CBSE Class X toppers

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:43 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The school has proven its academic excellence with outstanding results in the CBSE Class X examination. Out of 45 students who appeared, 17 students secured merit positions. Lakshika topped the school with an impressive 93%, followed by Siya with 92.6%, Bharti with 89.8%, Sanchi Bajaj with 89.6%, Tiya Chaudhary with 88%, Jiya with 88%, Ishika with 87% and Jayant Punia with 86.8%. Director Col Prem Parkash encouraged the students to continue their hard work and wished them success in future endeavours. Principal Neetu Mokal congratulated all the students and their parents for this remarkable achievement.

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