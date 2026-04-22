War Heroes Memorial School, Basdhara, has once again proven its academic excellence with outstanding results in the Class 10th Board Examinations. Out of 45 students who appeared, 17 students secured merit positions, reflecting the hard work of students and dedication of teachers. Lakshika topped the school with an impressive 93%, followed by Siya with 92.6%, Bharti with 89.8%, Sanchi Bajaj with 89.6%, Tiya Chaudhary with 88%, Jiya with 88% and many more. Director Col Prem Parkash encouraged the students to continue their hard work and wished them success in future endeavours.

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